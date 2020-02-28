In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2020 10:16 am / 4 comments

The F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe first made its global debut in October 2019, serving as Munich’s answer to the C118 Mercedes-Benz CLA. Fast forward a few months, and the four-door coupe has now gone on sale in Thailand, with a sole 218i M Sport variant being offered to customers there for 2.369 million baht, or RM315,567.

The variant is almost identical to the one that was previewed at the Singapore Motor Show earlier this year, and features a B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 140 PS (138 hp) from 4,600 to 6,500 rpm and 220 Nm of torque from 1,480 to 4,200 rpm.

Drive goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which allows for a zero to 100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and a 215 km/h top speed. In terms of fuel consumption, the 218i is rated at 5.9 l/100 km (combined), while CO2 emissions is 136 g/km (combined).

As for equipment, the Thailand-spec car comes equipped with the M Sport package that includes sportier bumpers, chrome trim on the grille and M sport suspension. There’s also LED headlights and taillights, 18-inch double-spoke style 819 M alloy wheels, the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package and a panoramic sunroof.

On the inside, the Gran Coupe comes with an BMW Individual anthracite headliner, Illuminated Boston interior trim, black Dakota leather upholstery, M Sport steering wheel, powered sport seats (with driver’s side memory function) and dual-zone climate control. Unlike the Singapore preview car, the Thailand-spec model comes with the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system (semi-digital instrument display, 8.8-inch main display previous-gen iDrive 6) rather than higher-spec BMW Live Cockpit Professional setup (12.3-inch instrument cluster display and 10.25-inch main display) with BMW Operating System 7.0).

GALLERY: F44 BMW 218i M Sport Gran Coupe at the 2020 Singapore Motor Show