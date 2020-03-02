In Cars, Fiat, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 March 2020 2:15 pm / 1 comment

In case you haven’t noticed, we are big fans of Lego, and the popular Danish toy maker has added one more automotive-related set to its collection. This time, it’s the adorable Fiat 500 in its original form, parked under the company’s Creator Expert banner.

Weighing in at a petite 960 pieces, reference number 10251 isn’t quite as complex as some of Lego’s larger car models, like the Technic Bugatti Chiron and Land Rover Defender – both of which are well beyond 2,000 pieces. Still, the amount of detail that has been packed into this diminutive vehicle is impressive.

Based on the 1965 500F (the one with the regular instead of suicide doors), it features a remarkably faithful rendition of that car’s curvaceous body considering the brick-shaped pieces. Not only does it have opening doors to showcase the detailed interior and forward-tilting front seats, but the short bonnet also hides a spare wheel. The rear hatch, meanwhile, can be opened to reveal the scant 479 cc air-cooled two-cylinder engine.

Other noteworthy details include the folding fabric roof and a luggage rack that holds a suitcase with a paintbrush and palette. Why a paintbrush and palette? Because the set also comes with a “painting” of the 500 against the Colosseum in Rome, along with a tiny easel.

The Fiat 500 Lego Creator Expert was launched at the Spazio MRF in Mirafiori, Italy, next to a full-sized Lego model that consisted of 189,032 pieces and which took 830 hours to build. No, you can’t buy the 1:1, but the actual set goes on sale today, priced at €79.99 (RM370).