In Alfa Romeo, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2020 9:49 am / 0 comments

Even though the 2020 Geneva Motor Show has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus, many carmakers will still debut new models that were originally planned for the event. Among them is Alfa Romeo, with the Italian carmaker set to reveal what is most likely a hotter version of the existing Giulia called the GTA.

The GTA (Gran Turismo Alleggerita) nameplate is an iconic one in the company’s history, and was first used in 1965 on the Giulia Sprint GTA that was built in limited numbers – just 500 units – for homologation and racing purposes.

Should the new Giulia GTA follow the same principles as the racing-inspired classic, it should come with a more powerful engine under the bonnet. Reports indicate the 2.9 litre turbocharged V6 will be boosted to 620 hp, which is step up from the regular Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 503 hp (510 PS) and 600 Nm of torque. Along with the power bump, expect some weight-saving and aero improvements to be put in place as well.

The Giulia GTA won’t be the only souped-up model that Alfa Romeo has planned, as word is a track-only model called the GTAm will also make its debut. The unconfirmed model is said to abandon several luxuries like sound proofing and even the rear seats to save even more weight, while piling on a host of performance-focused aerodynamic and bodywork enhancements.