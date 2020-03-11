In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 11 March 2020 4:15 pm / 1 comment

It is with deep regret that we announce the postponement of the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) to March 27 to 28, 2021, due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

The team at Driven Communications has been monitoring the situation in Malaysia and were initially adamant that we would go ahead with the event this month. Unfortunately, with the situation taking a turn for the worse over the last two weeks, the management team has decided not to take the risk of organising a large public event – one that was targeted to draw over 20,000 visitors over two days – during this critical period.

“As the event organiser, balancing the welfare of visitors and exhibitors is a tremendous responsibility, and holding a major event which is open to the public and promotes interaction in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time,” said executive director Harvinder Singh Sidhu.

“We at Driven Communications have collectively decided that it is best to err on the side of caution at this time to help contain the spread of the virus in the country.”

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused, and we look forward to making ACE 2021 a bigger success. Stay tuned for more information on the next event.