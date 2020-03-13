In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 13 March 2020 5:26 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, and the weekly fuel price update brings more joy for motorists. The ministry of finance has announced that the price of all fuels has dropped again for the coming March 14 to 20 week.

The price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol has gone down by seven sen to RM1.82 per litre (from RM1.89 last week), while RON 97 will be priced at RM2.10, nine sen less that the RM2.19 it was last week.

The price of Euro 2M diesel has also been reduced, the fuel now priced at RM1.87 a litre, nine sen cheaper than it was last week (RM1.96). This also means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.97 per litre.

The prices remain effective until March 20, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 10th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 62nd edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.