In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 16 March 2020 1:32 pm / 0 comments

Having introduced the Xpander Cross in Indonesia in November, Mitsubishi has now launched the car in both Philippines and Thailand, as it expands (geddit?) its availability across ASEAN. The Cross essentially gives the seven-seater SUV a raised ride height and black plastic body cladding to give it an SUV-like look.

More specifically, the Cross’ ground clearance is 25 mm higher than standard at 225 mm, while the cladding also makes the car 50 mm wider. It also gets a beefier front and rear bumper guard design, a new ribbed grille, silver roof rails and 17-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, there’s silver dashboard trim instead of faux wood on some of the other variants, along with two-tone seat upholstery.

The Cross sits at the top of the Xpander range in both the Philippines and Thailand, so it gets all the bells and whistles. This also extends to safety, where in the Philippines the Cross is the only variant to get stability control (standard across the range in Thailand), although all models continue to get two airbags.

The Xpander Cross was launched in the Philippines on Friday priced at 1,255,000 pesos (RM105,900) and in Thailand today at an introductory price of 899,000 baht (RM120,900). Would you like to see the Xpander – including the Cross version – being sold in Malaysia?