In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 16 March 2020 9:50 am / 3 comments

Pick-up trucks like the Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton and Ford Ranger are popular options for those in the market for such vehicles, but they can be rather large for some to handle. If you want something smaller (and cuter), Suzuki New Zealand may have the perfect ute for you.

The company is offering a truck conversion for the Jimny for the price of NZ$37,990 (RM98,402), which is a cool NZ$12,000 (RM31,070) more than the base JX Manual trim the ute is based on. In fact, the Jimny ute is the most expensive option in the line-up, as it costs even more than the range-topping Sierra Auto Two Tone variant that retails at NZ$29,990 (RM77,753).

For the money, you get an official factory warranty and rather good workmanship. The ute retains most of the Jimny’s small footprint, but gets its rear axed to make room for a small loading deck with collapsible sides. There’s also a caged partition just behind the cabin, with a carpeted area behind the front seats to keep things neat and tidy.

As this is based on the entry-level JX Manual variant, you don’t get luxuries like LED headlamps or alloy wheels. Instead, the utility-focused vehicle is fitted with halogen lights and black steel wheels instead. The interior retains the same dashboard as a regular Jimny, and includes a Bluetooth-enabled radio head unit, manual air-conditioning, a urethane steering wheel and fabric seats.

Under the bonnet, there is still a 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 100 hp and 130 Nm of torque, with drive going to all four wheels via a five-speed manual and Suzuki’s Allgrip Pro 4WD system.

Previous generations of the Jimny have been offered with a chassis cab configuration in the past, and the latest one looks to continue that tradition. Of course, the price tag isn’t the cheapest when compared to proper pick-up trucks that can offer better towing and carrying capabilities, but if you want something unique and quirky, the Jimny ute is a good bet.