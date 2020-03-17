In Citroën, International News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2020 2:23 pm / 0 comments

The PSA Group is the latest in a growing line of automakers who are halting factory operations in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is progressively closing operations on the continent until March 27, it has announced in a statement.

The shutdown began with the closure of plants in Mulhouse, France and Madrid, Spain from March 16, while Poissy, Rennes, Sochaux (France), Zaragoza (Spain), Eisenach, Rüsselsheim (Germany), Ellesmere Port (United Kingdom) and Gliwice (Poland) are to close from March 17.

This is followed by the closure of sites in Hordain (France), Vigo (Spain) and Mangualde (Portugal) from March 18, with sites in Luton, United Kingdom and Trnava, Slovakia to close from March 19. Groupe PSA has not said if drivetrain factories in Austria, Hungary, Poland and France will be closed.

Yesterday, Fiat Chrysler halted production at its facilities in Kragujevac, Serbia and in Tychy, Poland, also until March 27, joining the rest of FCA’s Italian facilities where production has been paused. So far, the spread of the coronavirus has led to the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, while shows in New York and Beijing have been postponed.

Beyond trade shows and event, the spread of the coronavirus has also led to parts supply issues for automakers from India to South Korea. This has also had an indirect effect demand for vehicles, where a weakening economy is compounded by the virus; Jaguar Land Rover has slashed outputs at its Solihull and Castle Bromwich plants.