17 March 2020

Proton has announced that it will be complying with the government’s directive as outlined by the movement control order issued yesterday by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The company said that it will be halting all of its sales and after-sales operations as well as all production activities at its Tanjung Malim and Shah Alam plants from March 18 to 31 in an effort to help with the control of the spread of the coronavirus.

The national automaker said that in emergency cases such as breakdowns or accidents, customers can contact its Customer Care hotline at 1-800-88-8398 for urgent 24-hour assistance. Enquiries and complaints, meanwhile, can be addressed via email to customercare@proton.com.