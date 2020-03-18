In Cars, International News, Porsche, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 18 March 2020 2:37 pm / 1 comment

Porsche has announced a new concept study called the 3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat, which showcases a revolutionary way of producing seats with 3D-printing technology. The image above shows the central section of the seat (seat and backrest cushions) that were partly produced by a 3D printer.

This technology allows customers to choose between three firmness levels – soft, medium, or hard. According to Porsche, this personalised sports seat follows the principles of driver-specific seat fitting that’s traditionally used in motorsports. Porsche R&D board member, Michael Steiner said: “The seat is the interface between the human and the vehicle, and is thus important for precise, sporty handling. That’s why personalised seat shells customised for the driver have been standard in race cars for a long time now.”

“With the 3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat, we’re once again giving series-production customers the opportunity to experience technology carried over from motorsports.” Besides comfort, 3D-printing also allows for a unique design, lower weight, and passive “climate control” by way of perforation.

The seat is formed using a sandwich construction, in that the base support is made from expanded polypropylene (EPP) that’s bonded to second breathable comfort layer (seen here in red). This second layer is made with a 3D-printer, as evidenced in the 3D-printed lattice structure. The final third layer is then installed, giving the seat a distinctive design.

According to Porsche, the 3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat will be available from Porsche Tequipment as a driver’s seat for the new 911 and 718 models from as early as May 2020. Just 40 prototype units will be made for use on race tracks in Europe, designed with the use of a six-point harness in mind.

After that, Porsche will incorporate customers’ feedback into the final development process before launching the homologated road-legal version. From mid-2021, the new seat technology with three firmness levels can be ordered via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and customers can choose their desired colours as well.

Moving forward, 3D-printing technology will also enable fully personalised solutions should customers express their interest. Besides colours, Porsche can also tailor the seat to fit individual customer’s specific body contour. Bespoke race bucket seats, anybody?