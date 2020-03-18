In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Anthony Lim / 18 March 2020 4:18 pm / 1 comment

In line with that outlined by the movement control order (MCO) issued by the government, TC Euro Cars has announced that all its Renault showrooms and service centres will be closed from March 18 to 31.

Customers who require on-the-spot breakdown assistance can contact 1-800-88-8663, which is available 24 hours, while those with general enquiries can call 1-800-18-8663 or connect with TCEC via chat through the website, both services being available from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

The company added that its Renault E-Store, which was launched last month, will continue to allow customers wishing to buy, or subscribe for, a Renault vehicle the means to do so without needing to enter the showroom. The entire process, from application to payment, can be carried out online at any time.

It said that it is also offering the option of door-to-door delivery of each new or subscribed vehicle, with full sanitisation to be done prior to the handover, but added that any delivery will only take place after April 1 when the MCO is lifted.