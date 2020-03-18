In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 18 March 2020 9:58 am / 0 comments

In view of the movement control order issued by the Malaysian government on March 16, UMW Toyota has announced that all Toyota and Lexus dealerships will cease their usual day-to-day operations beginning March 18. However, the centres remain contactable to all customers.

Company president Ravindran K said: “The safety of our employees, our stakeholders and all of our customers is paramount to us. Based on the direction from the government, despite the shutdown of our operations, we will continue to be available to our customers for any assistance they may require with regard to their Toyota and Lexus vehicles.”

Its manufacturing facility run by Assembly Services Sdn Bhd (ASSB) will also be closed for the rest of the month. For now, there are no plans for any specific manufacturing suspension outside of Malaysia, so only CKD vehicles will be affected by this movement control order.

Lastly, the final round of Season 3’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival and Toyota Vios Challenge Championship at the Sepang International Circuit will be cancelled altogether. Prior to this, the event, which was supposed to take place on April 18 and 19, was to go on as usual, albeit being a closed-door affair.

Company deputy chairman Akio Takeyama added: “We are closely monitoring the situation and for the protection and safety of our staff and customers kept in mind, we will consider and make decisions guided by the direction from the government. For further information or assistance, you may contact Toyota at 1800-8-869682 or Lexus at 1800-88-53987. Both hotlines are toll-free.