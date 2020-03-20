In Cars, International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Danny Tan / 20 March 2020 3:59 pm / 0 comments

After slashing output at its two UK factories last month due to falling demand, Jaguar Land Rover has finally announced that it will temporarily suspend production in the UK from next week. This time, it really is to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The premium carmaker says that the shutdown will be until the week of April 20. The Tata-owned company adds that its plants in Brazil and India are pushing on, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, JLR said that it will suspend production at its Nitra plant in Slovakia from today due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month’s production cut at JLR’s Castle Bromwich and Solihull factories was attributed to cost-cutting measures in response to falling demand. “The external environment remains challenging for our industry and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success,” the Range Rover-maker said then.

Fellow UK carmaker Bentley has also just announced a shutdown till April 20. So far, 3,269 people in the UK have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and of that total 144 have died.