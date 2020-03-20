In International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 20 March 2020 2:27 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has confirmed today that a full-time line worker at the Toyota City Takaoka plant in the Aichi Prefecture, Japan has been tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus infection. The employee is a male in his twenties, who reported having a fever on Saturday, March 14 and has been staying home from March 16.

Upon learning that the line worker had been suspected of being Covid-19-positive, the automaker conducted an investigation which found 11 other individuals to be come into close contact with him, said Toyota. All 11 individuals have been asked to stay at home for 14 days from the date each one last came into contact with the line worker who was found to have tested positive for the infection.

Toyota has also immediately disinfected the affected work sites on March 19 after learning of the employee’s suspected positive infection, and the work sites resumed operation shortly after disinfection, the company said, adding that it is treating the matter as an issue that affects all locations and will further enhance communication and health checks with staff at all locations.

The company will do its best to provide timely updates as the situation progresses with the individuals affected, as well as to implement measures to prevent the further spread of the virus, said Toyota, who also apologises for the anxiety or concern this news may have caused in the surrounding region.