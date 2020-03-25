In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 25 March 2020 10:56 am / 0 comments

Aston Martin has confirmed the temporary suspension of all manufacturing operations at its UK plants, which is in line with the latest UK government instructions on the fight against Covid-19.

“The business has taken this difficult but appropriate action in its determination to fully support the UK government’s measures on slowing the spread of Covid-19 and, crucially, to protect the health and safety of its workforce, its suppliers, and their families,” Gaydon said in a statement.

The period of manufacturing suspension is initially planned to April 20, but the maker of Bond’s cars will continue to review the situation to resume operations as soon as it’s reasonable to do so.

“It is our responsibility to ensure we do all we can to support the government’s efforts in slowing the spread of Covid-19 over the coming weeks and, with the health of our amazing workforce front and centre of our minds, we have taken the tough decision to temporarily suspend operations at our sites around the UK,” said Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO, Andy Palmer.

“I hope and believe that our national fight against this dreadful virus will be successful and as soon as we have the ability we will, of course, return to normal operations. In the meantime, I would like to wish everyone associated with this great company good luck, and good health,” he added.

Just before this, Aston Martin revealed fresh details about its new 3.0 litre hybrid V6 powertrain, less than a month after announcing that it would be embarking on its own powertrain journey. Word is that Mercedes-AMG will discontinue the 4.0 litre V8 engine that Gaydon has been buying, so this is a necessary move. More on AM’s in-house engine here.