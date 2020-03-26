In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 March 2020 9:51 am / 0 comments

Isuzu Malaysia has announced that its business operations will be suspended until April 14, 2020, in line with the government’s plans to extend the movement control order (MCO). This covers areas of sales and aftersales operations, but based on a statement it released on its website, normal operations are to resume on April 15, or until further notice.

While service centres remain closed, its dealers are supporting urgent cases such as emergency breakdowns, a spokesperson from the company said, but this is also subject to further government directives.

Isuzu sells a variety of lorries, many of which are currently servicing essential businesses, such as supermarket stockists, courier dispatchers (e-commerce businesses included), oil tankers, and garbage collectors (our heroes!).

Isuzu Malaysia will continue to monitor the situation closely, and expect any further announcements to be made on its website. Its toll-free hotline – 1300-88-33 – is currently unreachable, but customers can contact 03-77239764 during this time.