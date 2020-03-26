In Audi, Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 26 March 2020 3:21 pm / 0 comments

With governments around the world implementing several measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, automakers are chiming in with clever messages to ensure we practice social distancing during these trying times.

Volkswagen recently released a short video on YouTube to get the word out, which features an inspirational text encouraging us to stay strong and united during the health crisis. The clip ends with a modified version of the Volkswagen logo along with a message thanking us for keeping social distance.

The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “at Volkswagen, we traditionally stand together in all crises and support each other. We are convinced that together we will find new ways and solutions that will enable us to overcome this crisis. Right now, it is particularly important that we follow the rules of conduct and hygiene with a lot of discipline. Stay safe – keep social distance! #flattenthecurve”

Joining Volkswagen in this initiative is its subsidiary, Audi, which released its own video bearing the same message and sees its famous four-ring logo by divided with some space in between. For some fun trivia, the four rings symbolise the four previously independent manufacturers – Audi, DKW, Horch and Wanderer – that form the roots of what is today Audi AG.

The Covid-19 crisis has led many automakers to shut down their production facilities, and Volkswagen is now exception, with its plants in Europe being closed for a period of at least two weeks, and potentially for longer.