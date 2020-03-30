In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 30 March 2020 9:20 am / 0 comments

Ferrari has announced that it plans to resume production at its factories on April 14 (subject to supply chain), 2020, after initially suspending operations on March 15. The automaker had hoped to get back up and running by March 27.

As before, all working activities that can be done remotely from home will continue to be performed without change. In a statement, Ferrari said it will cover all days of absence to its employees who are “unable to take advantage of this solution.”

With the uncertainties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ferrari said it’s taking all appropriate actions to assure the wellbeing and welfare of its employees. It also said it will be able to provide further financial guidance to its investors during the company’s first quarter earnings’ call on May 4, 2020.

Ferrari added that it remains confident that in view of its brand equity, strong balance sheet and sound business model, it will continue to create value for all stakeholders beyond the near term uncertainties.