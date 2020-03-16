In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 March 2020 9:26 am / 1 comment

Ferrari has finally decided to suspend its operations in Maranello and Modena in light of the novel coronavirus. This suspension begins with immediate effect, and the facilities will remain closed until March 27, 2020.

This comes just over a week after it decided to continue factory operations despite a nationwide lockdown, but Ferrari is currently experiencing the first serious supply chain issues, which no longer allow for continued production. All non-manufacturing related activities will continue, with employees likely working from home or in isolation. Its racing division Scuderia Ferrari has also suspended all operational activities.

Ferrari CEO, Louis Camilleri said: “At a time like this, my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque. Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the company’s production.”

“And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action. Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart,” he added. Meanwhile, Lamborghini has also ceased its factory operations until March 25.