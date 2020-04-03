In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 3 April 2020 10:06 pm / 0 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced that all Nissan vehicle warranties expiring during the movement control order (MCO) period will be extended by an additional 30 days from the last day of the MCO.

The company, which closed its business operations on March 18 in line with the order, says that all existing warranties will not be affected despite scheduled preventive maintenance service not being able to be performed during the MCO period. Customers are encouraged to reschedule service appointments within 30 days after MCO is lifted in order to keep their vehicle warranty active.

It said that appointment rescheduling can be made via its DriveOn mobile app, the TCEAS website, the company’s call centre or through direct booking with TCEAS service centres once the MCO lifts.

The company added that Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis (TCEAS) will extend its business operation hours from 8.30am up to 8.00pm on Monday to Friday (Sunday to Thursday in Kelantan and Terengganu) to cater to the surge of service appointments it expects after the MCO.