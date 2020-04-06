In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 6 April 2020 2:12 pm / 2 comments

Nissan has temporarily reduced production output in Thailand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected the entire world and most businesses.

With declining demand for new cars, Nissan will suspend production at Plant 2 in Samut Prakan from today till May 3. Production at Plant 1 will go on, but will be adjusted to meet current demand levels. Adjustments will also be made at associated operations, including engine assembly and stamping, Nissan said in a release, reported by the Bangkok Post.

At Nissan’s offices, staff are already asked to work from home. The Japanese carmaker has five subsidiaries, including two production bases, 180 showrooms and service centres in Thailand. This move is in-line with the guidelines set by the kingdom’s public health ministry.

“Our goal is to resume normal business operations as soon as possible, but ensuring the safety and well-being of all our employees, their families and Thai society is our priority right now given the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan Thailand.

He added that Nissan is expanding measures to safeguard employees, customers and the community from the outbreak and is confident of sufficient supply to meet domestic vehicle demand. Unlike car dealerships in Malaysia under the current movement control order (MCO), the brand’s dealership network in Thailand remains open, with extra precautions.

Rival Ford has already suspended production in the Land of Smiles, as announced last month. Before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, Nissan was tipped to introduce the Kicks crossover with the e-Power range extender system in Thailand in March.

