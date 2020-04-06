In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 6 April 2020 3:52 pm / 0 comments

Here’s another confirmation on vehicle servicing and warranty in the times of the movement control order (MCO), which was enacted by the government to flatten the Covid-19 curve and break the coronavirus’ chain of transmission.

Proton has announced that all vehicle warranties expiring during the MCO period will be extended by 1,000 km or 30 days following the final day of the MCO, whichever comes first. As of today, the phase two of the MCO that we’re currently in ends on April 14, although there has been chatter on an extension.

As for servicing, if the vehicle misses its recommended service period that falls within the MCO period, it will not affect the car’s warranty. This is unavoidable on the customer’s part as all service outlets are closed. Owners are advised to service their vehicle within 30 days of the end of the MCO period to keep their warranties intact.

“Customers are advised to contact a Proton service outlet to book a service appointment within 15 days of the end of the MCO period,” the company said in a statement. So, you don’t have to worry about warranty and servicing during the MCO, but go get it done after the order lifts.