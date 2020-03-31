In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2020 4:04 pm / 0 comments

Following similar declarations by Honda and Toyota/Lexus, Perodua has made clear its warranty entitlements during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, which will last till April 14.

According to the Malaysian market leader, the factory warranty of Perodua vehicles will not be affected should the car experience technical issues before the expiry of the warranty period (or mileage) within the MCO period. Also, the warranty will not be void should owners not perform the car’s scheduled maintenance service in the MCO period. So, if your service is due, don’t worry, it can be done once the MCO is lifted.

This message, posted on the national carmaker’s Facebook page, is aimed at those under warranty vehicles that perform regular maintenance at Perodua service centres. Any technical issues should be reported to a service centre within 30 days after the MCO is lifted. That date is currently set at April 14 by the government.