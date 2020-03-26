In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 26 March 2020 2:51 pm / 0 comments

With all car showrooms and service centres closed until at least April 14 in line with the movement control order (MCO), car owners will no doubt be wondering how that’s going to impact on their car’s maintenance schedules, and if that delay in servicing will have an impact on any warranty claims down the line.

Well, car companies realise this as well, and have been adapting things to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak. In the case of UMW Toyota, which closed all its Toyota and Lexus facilities on March 18, the company has told customers that the manufacturer’s warranty on vehicles will not be affected if they are unable to conduct vehicle maintenance according to the scheduled intervals as a result of the MCO.

It added that in light of the ongoing MCO, all Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold by it with a warranty expiring during the duration of the MCO will be given a 30-day warranty extension calculated from the last day of the MCO. Currently, this is April 14, but could well be revised further, hence “from the last day.”

Likewise, the company says that all Toyota and Lexus vehicles that were originally scheduled for periodic maintenance during the affected period will be rescheduled after the MCO is lifted and when UMW Toyota and Lexus Malaysia operations resume.