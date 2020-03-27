All car showrooms and service centres in the country have been closed since March 18 since the movement control order (MCO) was announced, and will remain closed until April 14. With owners not being able to send their cars for servicing, many are no doubt wondering if the delay in the routine maintenance schedule will have an impact on warranty claims down the line, should these crop up.
To ease the minds of customers, car companies have begun announcing updates on warranty and servicing-related topics, and Honda Malaysia is the next to do so. The company, which halted all its business operations on March 18 in line with the MCO, says all vehicle warranties will be honoured throughout the MCO period as per the terms and conditions stated in the warranty and service booklet.
It said that warranties expiring during the MCO period will be extended by an additional 30 days from the last day of the MCO. The company added that all existing warranties will remain valid even if preventive maintenance service cannot be performed during the MCO, but has asked customers to service their vehicle within 60 days of the end of the MCO period to keep the warranty active.
The company has also advised customers with an upcoming scheduled service to contact their dealer within 15 days once business operations resume to book a future appointment.
Nothing to be proud of…always never service the car properly at honda service. Felt that the parts always expired…..sometimes can be FEW MONTHS, ONE YEAR OR TWO.
Tukar warranty also no use. Servis dan kualiti tak bagus! Must elsewhere don’t drive honda la.
When the MCO over (may even extend longer till April end), honda service centres will be very overwhelmed, delayed of many maintenance works, understaffed, lack of parts, etc. 60 days may not be enough due to long list of maintenance works.
Honda then may claims “Due to extended delay of your car’s maintenance, we shall void all warranty”.
In the past used to be reliable honda. But today, this is really unsafe brand. Not just takata airbags, earth dream cvt issues, there are also so problems on many quality parts that warranty always can’t last longer and servicing also problems too
Enjoy honda cvt gearbox. But will be short term, because there are too many problems of using cvt gearbox, feels jerking. And ask you to pay more costlier
FOUR Words: Unworthy, Unenjoyable, Uncomfortable & Worst,
Same thing, isn’t it? Civic always having problem. Warranty last very fast! Why have to go to service center again? Too tired and headache. This shows that Honda Customer Care is very terrible as well and we, malaysians always cheated by Honda Malaysia.