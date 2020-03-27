In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 March 2020 9:09 am / 7 comments

All car showrooms and service centres in the country have been closed since March 18 since the movement control order (MCO) was announced, and will remain closed until April 14. With owners not being able to send their cars for servicing, many are no doubt wondering if the delay in the routine maintenance schedule will have an impact on warranty claims down the line, should these crop up.

To ease the minds of customers, car companies have begun announcing updates on warranty and servicing-related topics, and Honda Malaysia is the next to do so. The company, which halted all its business operations on March 18 in line with the MCO, says all vehicle warranties will be honoured throughout the MCO period as per the terms and conditions stated in the warranty and service booklet.

It said that warranties expiring during the MCO period will be extended by an additional 30 days from the last day of the MCO. The company added that all existing warranties will remain valid even if preventive maintenance service cannot be performed during the MCO, but has asked customers to service their vehicle within 60 days of the end of the MCO period to keep the warranty active.

The company has also advised customers with an upcoming scheduled service to contact their dealer within 15 days once business operations resume to book a future appointment.