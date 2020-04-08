In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Matthew H Tong / 8 April 2020 12:23 pm / 2 comments

The automotive industry continues to be pummelled by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with Tesla being the latest to announce a company-wide salary cut. In an email to its employees, Tesla said non-essential workers would be furloughed, but they still get to keep their healthcare benefits until production resumes.

Salaried Tesla employees would receive a 10% pay cut, while directors and vice presidents would have to settle for a 20% and 30% reduction respectively. Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California employs over 10,000 workers, with an annualised production of just over 415,000 units by the end of December 2019.

Production at its factories (San Francisco Bay Area vehicle and New York solar roof tile factories) has been temporarily suspended and would likely reopen on May 4, barring any significant changes, Reuters reports.

Tesla is among several auto car brands that have announced plans to furlough employees, with Nissan and Honda also furloughing over 10,000 employees.