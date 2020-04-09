In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Renault / By Mick Chan / 9 April 2020 11:02 am / 0 comments

Renault’s forthcoming EV crossover will feature design language used on the Morphoz concept

Renault is planning a Paris Motor Show debut for its forthcoming fully electric SUV, which the French manufacturer is expected to put on sale in the first half of 2021, French magazine L’argus reported.

This will be built on the firm’s CMF-EV platform for electric vehicles, with styling drawn from the Morphoz concept which was to debut at the cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show, and is expected to measure around 4.2 m in length – just under the size of a Captur, Renault’s B-segment crossover.

The design language from the Morphoz concept won’t be limited to the forthcoming B-segment crossover as it will be applied across Renault’s range of fully electric models, according to the L’argus report. In addition to adopting the concept vehicle’s design language, the forthcoming B-segment crossover will also gain off-road-inspired styling cues such as plastic cladding, the report said.

The French automaker will give the B-segment EV crossover a several options for power outputs and battery capacities; in the more generously equipped versions, the EV is tipped to have a range of between 550 km and 600 km. For comparison, the smaller Renault Zoe launched last year is rated for a WLTP range of 390 km when equipped with the 52 kW battery pack, and is slated for production at the Douai plant.

The B-segment electric crossover’s debut will be followed by a larger electric SUV model, closer in size to the Kadjar, and this fully electric model is set to join the French brand’s model line-up in 2022, L’argus reports. Information is still scarce on this larger model, however the C-segment electric model will also be built upon the firm’s CMF-EV architecture.

