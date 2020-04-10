In Cars, Caterham, International News / By Mick Chan / 10 April 2020 3:12 pm / 0 comments

Caterham has unveiled the latest addition to its line-up, the Super Seven 1600 which joins the range as a permanent addition. The Super Seven 1600 features a 1.6 litre, naturally aspirated Ford Sigma engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, producing 135 bhp at 6,800 rpm and 165 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. This weighs 565 kg, which enables a 0-96 km/h sprint time of 5.0 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h.

The Super Seven 1600 adds a more retro-inspired look to the Seven range, with design cues harking back to the Sevens of yesteryear including the classic flared front wings, retro-inpsired 14-inch alloy wheels, a spare wheel and carrier, while the interior gets a wood-trimmed steering wheel and classic leather upholstery.

This new model sits at the more modest, road-biased end of the performance spectrum, the other end of it occupied by the Seven 620 with a 310 bhp/297 Nm 2.0 litre supercharged Ford Duratec engine, which does 0-96km/h in 3.44 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Compared to the more modernised Sevens in the range, the Super Seven 1600 is closest in specification to the Seven 270, which is also powered by the 1.6 litre Ford Sigma engine with identical outputs. Where the Super Seven 1600’s engine differs is in the use of throttle bodies fashioned after the Weber DCOE (Doppio Corpo Orizzontale E, or double body horizontal) for the classic ’70s intake sound, says Caterham.

At 540 kg, the Seven 270 weighs 25 kg less than the Super Seven 1600 according to Caterham’s own figures. In keeping with the modest powertrain, the Super Seven 1600 is fitted with the road suspension pack, though Sport and Track suspension kits are optional.

The Super Seven 1600 can be specified in two chassis sizes – the wider SV chassis, as well as the standard-width S3 chassis, says Caterham. As with most, but not all other Sevens in the range, the Super Seven 1600 can be ordered as either a build-it-yourself kit, or as a completely prepared car from the factory.

The complete (do-it-yourself) kit for the Super Seven 1600 is priced from £33,495 (RM179,817), while the Factory Build option including the on-the-road package costs an additional £2,395 (RM12,857); available colours are Racing Green, Caribbean Blue, Tuscany Red, Saxony Grey, Serengeti Orange, Bordeaux Red and Oxford White. Contrasting colours for the noseband, bonnet stripe, roll bar and wishbones can also be optioned.

Cost options include the aforementioned suspension kits, a limited-slip differential, rear anti-roll bar, aero wishbones, front brake upgrade to ventilated discs and four-piston calipers (standard are two-piston items), and an uprated brake master cylinder, while interior options include coloured leather trim and carpeted interior sections.