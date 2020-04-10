In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / 10 April 2020 11:46 am / 0 comments

British marque Lotus has long been known for its lightweight sports cars, but it has also done work for other automakers through Lotus Engineering, its consultancy division. This places the carmaker in a good position to serve the demand for limited-run, special build models such as the Bentley Bacalar, a coachbuilt 659 PS/900 Nm 6.0 litre W12 two-seater.

Special projects in this vein to emerge from Lotus will be in a lower price segment than what other makes such as Bentley and Aston Martin will command, and its consultancy and engineering divisions have the bandwidth to take on endeavours such as these, said Autoblog.

“Lotus Engineering, the consultancy side of the business, is going strong as well. We’ve been talking about bespoke programmes with other companies. That’s one way we could deal with (special projects), and that would take (the workload) away from the main product development teams,” said Matt Windle, engineering chief at Lotus, adding that ‘nothing is confirmed yet’, though a lot of discussions are ongoing, he said.

The British sports car maker has applied its expertise and in fact, its badging to models of other makes before. Its work on the Vauxhall/Opel Carlton of 1990 made it among the fastest sedans of its time, and also aided in bringing the Delorean DMC-12 to market before that. Some may recall the Isuzu Trooper 4×4 which also bore ‘Handling by Lotus’ badging.

Closer to home, the Proton Satria GTI of 1998 famously also wore the Lotus badge on its tailgate, and the Satria Neo that followed in 2010 gave rise to the Satria Neo R3 Lotus Racing. More recently, Lotus Engineering was reported to have expanded its operations last November, also having a hand in the development of the Evija, Lotus’ fully electric hypercar.

As for limited-run models from its existing product line-up, Lotus says it has received ‘enthusiastic response’ to cars like the 3-Eleven, although newer versions of these specials won’t show up until the rest of the Lotus range has been overhauled.

“There is room for it, but we have so many things to do that we’re already committed to. Getting a new product range out there is the priority,” Windle told Autoblog. In addition to the 2,000 PS Evija, Lotus is also reportedly developing a new hybrid sports car that could become the new Esprit.