10 April 2020

Violators of the movement control order (MCO) who have been slapped with a RM1,000 fine must pay up in two weeks or risk being hauled to court, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. To date, 95 people have been issued the fines, and if you happen to be one of them, payments can be made at your nearest district health office or police stations.

Bukit Aman director of internal security and public order, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also said once offenders were issued the compounds, there will be no discounts. Ismail Sabri said as of April 8, the MCO compliance rate is 97%, and since March 18, over 7,200 individuals have been nabbed for defying the MCO, The Star reports.

Meanwhile, the judiciary has asked authorities to stop sending MCO violators to jail, as it would lead to more spreading of the novel coronavirus. The Prisons Department has already issued a letter to the Federal Court of Malaysia, stating that social distancing was “impossible” in prisons due to overcrowding.

The letter also stated that 378 individuals have been sent to prison as of April 1 for violating the MCO. “Apart from adding on to the already crowded prisons, the Prisons Department is concerned that they could become the source of Covid-19 outbreaks there as their health status is not known,” the department told reporters.

“The Prisons Department is of the opinion that it will become a major issue if there is a Covid-19 outbreak in prison as social distancing is impossible there and could spread uncontrollably, threatening the lives of prisoners and prison staff.”