In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 April 2020 11:54 pm / 0 comments

If you’re hauled up by the cops for violating the movement control order (MCO), be prepared to pay for it – the police say that they will begin issuing compound notices to those detained for MCO-related offences as of today (April 8), The Star reports.

Offenders will be slapped with a RM1,000 fine, and there will be no discount once a compound notice has been issued, according to Bukit Aman director of internal security and public order Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“We will start issuing the compound notice, which comes with a RM1,000 fine starting today. We received the forms and documentation for the compounds last week,” he said. He added that the compound would not be issued directly at roadblocks. Instead, violators will be brought to the nearest police station or district police headquarters, where it will be then issued.

He said that violators will be given two weeks to settle the RM1,000 fine, with payment to be made any health ministry offices. “If the violators fail to pay the compound amount, they will be tried in court,” he explained, adding that the issuing of the compound notices is in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Elsewhere, the police reported that it detained 454 people for MCO-related offences yesterday. Of these, 380 individuals were remanded, while 74 were allowed to post bail, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri revealed at today’s non-health daily briefing.

He added that 630 people were charged in court yesterday, and that the police had now arrested 6,905 individuals since the MCO began on March 18. A total of 758 roadblocks were carried out yesterday, and 441,893 vehicles were inspected.

Now, RM1,000 sounds like a fair bit of money to fork out for being caught at a roadblock without a valid reason, so why not keep that money safe and sound by staying at home. If you really have to head out for essentials, keep travel distances short, and be mindful of the 10 km limit for movement.

If you’re driving out, remember to bring your utility bills as proof of residence and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule, and don’t forget that operating hours for supermarkets, restaurants doing takeaways and petrol stations is limited to 8am-8pm daily. Joyriders will be caught. And RM1,000 poorer.