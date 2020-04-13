In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2020 4:50 pm / 0 comments

On April 1, Naza Kia Malaysia revealed measures to reassure its customers that the ongoing movement control order (MCO) will not have any impact on any aspects of its after-sales service. This was done with the announcement of the Kia Promise programme, which has been reiterated following the extension of the MCO into Phase 3 until April 28.

The programme is a global initiative by the automaker to support its customers whose movements have been limited because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It extends cover for all Kia vehicles with an original manufacturer warranty that expires between February 1 and April 30, 2020, and continues the warranty of all eligible vehicles to June 30, 2020.

Earlier, Naza Kia had said that all existing warranties will remain valid even if preventive maintenance service cannot be performed during the MCO. According to info from its service division, all customers will be given an additional grace period of two-months or 2,000 km (in moderation) beyond the standard six-month or 10,000 km service interval to service their vehicle following the end of the MCO.

The automaker said its warranty extension programme covers over 500,000 vehicles in 142 countries, including Malaysia. “By extending Kia’s comprehensive warranty cover to customers who may be affected by the pandemic, Kia Motors hopes they have one less thing to worry about during this time. Our goal is to help to alleviate any concerns our customers have about vehicle maintenance during periods of social distancing,” said Kia senior VP and head of Global Customer Experience Division, Sangdae Kim.