In Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 April 2020 12:48 pm / 3 comments

We’ll only get caught by the police for disobeying the movement control order (MCO) at roadblocks, right? Nope. There was a joint night operation led by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) yesterday night where 29 people were brought to the Sungai Buloh police station for further investigation, The Star reports.

The 13 men, two women and 14 foreign nationals were either found loitering or simply going for a ride in their vehicles. Starting from 9pm till midnight, the operation was conducted by 110 officers from the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters, Pekan Subang police station, and personnel from the district and land office as well as MBSA.

“During the operation we found that there were quite a number of stubborn people who still refused to adhere to the MCO, so they were all taken to the police station for investigation,” said MBSA corporate communications head Shahrin Ahmad, who added that the ops covered Kampung Melayu Subang, Kampung Baru Subang, Subang Perdana, Subang Permai and the surrounding areas.

Police stopped to question anyone loitering, hanging out at shops and public spaces or driving. “The moment we spotted someone on the road, we stopped to question them and if we saw a vehicle driving by, we stopped them,” Shahrin said. It wasn’t roadblocks, but the enforcement team was roving.

“There were some who had valid reason for being out on the road, such as frontliners travelling home after work. The rest had really weak reasons like going out to buy a pack of cigarettes or simply to just get some fresh air,” he added, while reminding the public to stay at home unless there’s an emergency.

Many have noticed that of late, the roads in Klang Valley are getting busier. The long roadblock queue in Puchong went viral, and there was also a Grab driver’s observations on current traffic levels compared to when the MCO first started. Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had also noted the increase in activity in his daily Covid-19 press conference.

As of yesterday evening, Malaysia has recorded 5,072 Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths from the novel coronavirus. The curve may have been flattening, but it’s clear that we’re not out of the woods yet, so please stay at home unless it’s for essentials. Let’s hunker down and get this over and done with, let’s make our MCO sacrifices worthwhile and not throw away the gains because of impatience.