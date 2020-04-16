In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 April 2020 10:54 am / 2 comments

Rapid Rail has announced the temporary closure of all entry and exit points at the Plaza Stesen LRT Masjid Jamek next to OCBC Bank and Bank Muamalat from today till April 28, which is throughout the remainder of the movement control order (MCO) that is now in phase three.

The temporary closure follows the enlarged area of the enhanced MCO that now covers the Masjid India area. Previously, only selected buildings in the area – Menara City One, Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion – were cordoned off and placed under the eMCO.

However, this interchange station remains operational and the entrance/exit point located next to Masjid Jamek will be open. LRT services will continue to follow the MCO schedule.

According to Rapid Rail, LRT commuters from the Kelana Jaya or Ampang/Sri Petaling lines can only change trains at the station plaza. Those who heading to or coming from the direction of Sentul Timur are advised to use the link tunnel at the station to change trains or to access the sole entry/exit point mentioned above. Customer service personnel and auxiliary police will be on hand to assist.

According to Rapid Rail’s statement, the move is to help the authorities to reduce movement of people who are not supposed to be in the Masjid India area. The public is reminded to follow MCO rules, maintain social distancing and plan their journey accordingly.