16 April 2020

TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the importer and distributor of Renault vehicles in Malaysia, has announced a 30-day extension until May 28, 2020 for all vehicle warranties that expire during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Additionally, owners of Renault vehicles that were due for periodic service between March 18 and April 28 will also be given more time to do so until May 28. These are a few initiatives by the company to ease the minds of its customers when it comes to vehicle maintenance in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen service centres remain shut since March 18.

To cope with the potentially high influx of vehicles once the MCO is lifted, the company will extend the operating hours of its service centres. For its Petaling Jaya outlet, the new operating hours are from 7.30am to 9pm on weekdays, 8.30am to 7pm on Saturday, and 10am to 7pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, other authorised Renault service centres will be operational from 8.30am to 8pm on weekdays, and from 8.30am to 5pm on Saturday – this could vary depending on location. A full list of Renault service centres can be found here.

Beyond extending the operating hours of its service centres once the MCO is lifted, TCEC is also expanding its concierge service, which was previously available only to new and subscription customers, to include the pickup and return of serviced vehicles free-of-charge. Concierge service appointments can be made online at the Renault E-Store or by calling 1800-18-8663.

That’s not all, as the company also announced the “Renault Relax” campaign, where customers can take advantage of additional savings on key parts during and after the MCO, including tyres and batteries.

The Renault tyre deal is valid for Captur and Fluence owners, who will be able to make a “lock-in” fee of RM100 from April 15 to May 15. The deal can be purchased via the Renault E-Store, and doing so will allow them to secure a promotional price of RM345 per tyre for 25% savings.

Those who take up the deal can redeem it anytime from May 15 to August 31, and the promotion applies only to Continental ContiEcoContact 5 205/55R17 tyres. During the campaign period, all Renault customers will also receive free tyre balancing for two tyres and above.

As for the battery deal, TCEC is offering a 10% discount on Atlas BX batteries purchased until June 30. During the MCO, the Rencare team will continue to support customers who need emergency assistance, and can be reached at 1800-88-8663.