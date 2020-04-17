In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 April 2020 10:09 am / 1 comment

Ferrari is stepping up its efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy and announced that it has begun producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant. Currently, vehicle production at its Maranello and Modena facilities remains suspended until May 3 – the closure began on March 14.

The company repurposed its department, which usually builds car prototypes, to produce the thermoplastic components using additive manufacturing technology. Some valves have been developed by Mares, a diving equipment manufacturer, that are tailor-made to fit their masks so as to create emergency masks to assist patients suffering from respiratory failure.

The logistics of the project is the responsibility of Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem, while other fittings are being supplied to Solid Energy, who will use them to transform Decathlon snorkel masks into aids to protect healthcare workers exposed to infection.

In the days to come, Ferrari plans to manufacture several hundred items of equipment to be distributed by some of the companies involved. The carmaker is also working with the Italian Civil Protection, to send equipment to various Italian hospitals including those in Bergamo, Genoa, Modena, and Sassuolo as well as to health workers in the town of Medicina, near Bologna.

The initiative is one of several by the carmaker to provide support to frontliners and its employees. Earlier this month, the company launched a fundraiser to provide financial support to Italy’s health system, which has reached well over one million euros in contribution – Ferrari will replicate every amount donated by its clients.