In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Danny Tan / 9 April 2020 12:36 pm / 0 comments

Ferrari is raring to go back to making cars and will pilot a project to conduct voluntary screening of employees and their families for the novel coronavirus. The target is to reopen on April 14, provided the maker of supercars has enough supplies, Reuters reports.

Ferrari said in a statement that its “Back on Track” plan, developed with a group of virologists and experts, was designed to create a safe working environment when its operations restarted.

On March 15, Ferrari was forced to close its factories in Maranello and Modena, both situated in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, both as a response to the Covid-19 outbreak as well as a shortage of parts.

Besides immediate staff, the Covid-19 screening tests will be extended to cohabiting family members and to the staff of suppliers working at the company, Ferrari said. Also, each worker will be given the opportunity to use an app to receive medical support in monitoring the symptoms of the coronavirus.

The prancing horse company said the app will also be used to track the contacts of those involved in the initiative to enhance health monitoring. Ferrari chairman John Elkann said the app, while respecting privacy rules, would help monitor and contain the emergence of any new infections amongst employees. The carmaker will share results of its project with the region’s authorities, it said.

According to the report, Italy, the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus, has seen an improvement in infection trends of late, and authorities are starting to consider a second phase when lockdown restrictions might be eased.

Italy’s economy was far from being a robust one even before Covid-19 hit, and the necessary lockdown is taking a heavy toll, with forecasts of a 6% annual contraction in domestic output deemed “realistic” by the Italian treasury. However, any reopening of business is expected to be gradual and subject to a range of conditions to protect staff from the risk of infection.

