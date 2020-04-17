In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 April 2020 6:40 pm / 0 comments

The latest posts that have gone viral for the wrong reasons during this movement control order (MCO) period involves motorists trying to deceive the police, and travel when they’re not supposed to.

One was of a family who had apparently travelled across state borders, which is of course not allowed during the MCO. The person in question shared his “trick”, which was to use his child visiting the hospital as an excuse. The other kids had to come along as there weren’t anyone to care for them, goes the excuse.

Another case saw a man bragging about his wife’s special pass for medical frontliners, which are of course allowed to travel to work during the MCO. “Luckily the wife is a frontliner, no need to worry when it comes to roadblocks,” he posted on Facebook while showing off the yellow Petugas Kesihatan pass.

Now, the authorities are have noted these cases and senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri chided them in his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing today. Basically, the message is there’s nothing to be proud of in trying to “con” the police, and the law will eventually catch up with you.

“This person claimed that he and his family travelled back to KL and even gave tips how to trick or cheat the police. That is nothing to be proud of, and neither should you teach others to do the same. Anyway, police have already identified those involved and will take action against them,” the defence minister said.

“No one can escape from the law, more so as they have already admitted (on social media) breaking the law under the MCO. Don’t be proud of it and think of yourself as a hero because in the end, action will be taken and it will bring trouble to yourself and the family,” he added.

As of this evening, Malaysia recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases to make it 5,251 in total, with 86 deaths. The curve may have been flattening of late, but we’re not out of the woods yet, so please stay at home unless it’s for essentials. If you do need to head out, stay within a 10 km radius and follow the one-person-per-car rule.