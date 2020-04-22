In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 22 April 2020 2:02 pm / 0 comments

British bespoke automotive manufacturer R-Reforged has finally confirmed production of the Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins, a project it first announced exactly a year ago. Every car will be hand built, with production limited to just 19 models each. The catch? Both the Coupé and Speedster models will be sold exclusively as a pair, but it’s not completely sold out at the time of writing.

Each car features iconic Zagato design cues, most notably the ‘double bubble’ roof on the Coupé. The cars also come with the exclusive 100th anniversary gold Z badging. Now, Aston Martin never made a speedster version of the Vantage until recently (technically, but not quite so), so if you fancy the older Vantage and want it in speedster form, now is the time to bite.

Power comes from a reworked 5.9 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that produces 608 hp, which is 86 hp more than the stock tune. The body is made from carbon-fibre, and it will get active aero and a deployable rear wing. The 19-inch centre-locking wheels are designed by APP Tech.

As part of the “R-Experience,” customers will get a bespoke gift box upon placing an order. They will be allowed the specify every element of the car with designers at Aston Martin St Gallen in Niederwil, Switzerland, before being invited on a tour at R-Reforged’s newly-created 30,000 sq ft facility in Warwick, UK, where the cars will be produced.

Aston Martin VP and chief marketing officer, Peter Freedman said: “Aston Martin’s relationship with Zagato stretches back 60 years and together in that time we have created a series of very special cars. The Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins by R-Reforged project is a fitting tribute to the Zagato centenary anniversary.”

Marella Rivolta Zagato, who co-runs famous Italian design house Zagato, specified the first two cars. She explained: “When I was selecting the body colours, I looked for something that would simultaneously represent our 100-year heritage and our future.”

Autodesk VRED Design 2020

“The most symbolic colours are gold and platinum, which are precious metals. Gold, an emblem of purity and distinction, is in my mind a tribute to our first century. Platinum is resistant to corrosion and has great catalytic capabilities, which is what I wish for our next 100 years,” she added.

The twins will be formally unveiled later in june, with production set to begin in the fourth quarter of the year. Meanwhile, R-Reforged’s second project, the Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by CALLUM, will also enter production this year.