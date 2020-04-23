In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 23 April 2020 2:24 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that a majority of its service centres are now open, following a post that was published on its social media platform earlier today.

It said most of the service centres nationwide have obtained permit approval for operation from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), adding that strict precautionary measures have been implemented into its protocol.

For example, the service centres will employ contactless vehicle acceptance, as well as sanitising the vehicle before and after service. Some dealers even go as far as to offer pick-up and drop-off arrangement, so owners are urged to get in touch with their preferred service outlet or service advisor.

Other measures include regular sanitisation of the premises, safety screenings and briefings for the staff, and routined temperature checks. On March 18, it announced the closure of its dealerships and service centres as advised by the government’s movement control order, but maintained that it would honour the warranty.