27 April 2020

Fancy a brand new car battery for your ride when it hits the streets again after the movement control order (MCO)? Amaron is giving away five new car batteries in its Amaron 36 Raya-Ready Share & Win Contest, which will take place from today (April 27) till May 15.

It’s easy to join. Just like Amaron’s Facebook page (Amaron MY) and follow the company’s Instagram (Amaron MY), and share the post with your friends. You can do this as many times as you want, but remember to set it to public. In the post, state “Why did you choose Amaron battery” in the status with the hashtags #amaronisthebest #amaron36 #shareandwin and #rayaready.

You’re all set. Winners will be selected based on the most creative comments and the most shares on Facebook. The five winners will be announced on Amaron MY’s Facebook page and Instagram on May 18, and they will have to PM the company for redemption arrangement.

Note that the contest is open to Peninsular Malaysia residents only, and the submission deadline is 11.59pm on on May 15. Judges’ decision is final.

There are no shortage of vehicle battery options out there, but what stands out with Amaron is its 36-month pro-rata warranty on its batteries (38B20L, 46B24 series and DIN type batteries), which it says outstrips the 18 or 24 months protection offered by the competition.

The 36 months pro-rata warranty is only valid with online registration from Amaron’s nationwide authorised dealers, so it pays to get yours from the right source. The warranty can be claimed from the dealership network. More details here.