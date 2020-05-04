In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 May 2020 9:43 am / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria has announced that its business operations will resume on May 4, with stricter standard operating procedures (SOP; in compliance with government’s guidelines) implemented across all its dealerships nationwide.

That means its sales and aftersales divisions are now open, but Auto Bavaria enforces contactless car drop-off for aftersales service and maintenance. Appointments must be made beforehand.

For operating hours, the showroom floors open from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays and public holidays. The service centres open from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 12.30 pm on Saturdays.

The reopening of its facilities falls in line with the new conditional movement control order (CMCO) announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which allows nearly all businesses to resume operations on Monday with more stringent SOPs in place.

He said the halting of the economy had cost the country around RM2.4 billion a day since the MCO began on March 18, and total losses so far was estimated at around RM63 billion. If the MCO – which is currently in phase four – goes on for another month, he said the country would lose another RM35 billion.