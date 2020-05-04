In Cars, China, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 May 2020 6:31 pm / 0 comments

Sometimes, things just seem a little too good to be true. The police, through its Cyber Crime Alert Royal Malaysia Police Facebook page has said that the Mini EV X2 that recently went viral on social media could turn out to be a scam.

At first glance, the electric city car appears promising, both in terms of price and specifications. It costs RM13,800 (a huge cut from the purported retail price of RM18,800), and customers can even opt to finance the car over a period of nine years. Customer confidence is further bolstered by the rather swanky website, that is until you click on the “Payment Instruction” tab.

In our original story, we raised concerns over the legitimacy of this sale, primarily due to the lack of documentation and contact info on its website. What’s more, the payment tab only provides the company name followed by a CIMB Bank account number – nothing more, save for a live chat feature for customers to provide proof of payment.

As a matter of fact, our media friend Abang Gan of PanduLaju.com.my said the company hasn’t made any applications with the JPJ to obtain a valid Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate, which means even if all this is valid, the Mini EV X2 cannot be legally driven on Malaysian roads.

Just to quickly recap, the Mini EV X2 is a rear-wheel drive electric car that claims to offer up to 120 km of range, and can simply be charged via a domestic power plug (up to 80% charge in five hours; a full charge takes eight hours).

However, it takes 25 seconds to go from zero to its top speed of 50 km/h, but a “High Speed” version raises that threshold to 80 km/h. Also, the onboard battery is only rated for 800 complete recharge cycles, whereas the battery in a Tesla Model 3, for example, has a minimum recharge cycle of 1,500 times.

Other unique features include a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic LED headlamps, a big nine-inch touchscreen, reverse camera and a claimed carbo space of 850 litres. It’s available in six colours, too. But if you ask us, we’ll say, skip this and move on.