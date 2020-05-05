In Cars, Genesis, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 5 May 2020 11:41 am / 0 comments

While the rest of the Genesis lineup has received the company’s latest design language, the G70 has been left in the lurch. The 3 Series-fighting compact executive was introduced just before the Korean luxury brand showcased its extroverted new look, so the car’s handsome if rather anonymous styling was outdated fairly quickly. This situation will be redressed with the facelift, however, as these spyshots show.

This development prototype sports Genesis’ distinctive Quad Lamp graphic with four slim horizontal headlights. On other models, this graphic continues around the car to form the signature twin-line look, and so it appears to be the case here – the tail lights, for example, mirror the shape of the headlights.

Like its other siblings, the facelifted G70 may also get fender-mounted indicators that continue the twin-line aesthetic, rather than the door mirror-mounted ones on the current car (while the latter can still be seen here, they might actually just be stickers to fool onlookers). The vents aft of the front wheels seem to have been redesigned to suit.

Elsewhere, the G70 wears the large shield-shaped Crest Grille and reprofiled air intakes, in a sportier design compared to the more upright new G80. In keeping with the family look, the rear number plate recess has moved from the bootlid to the bumper.

Inside, expect a few trim and upholstery changes on the inside, along with possibly larger screens linked to a new infotainment system. The facelift could also mark the addition of a wagon body style, as was teased in a design video of the G80.

Under the bonnet, the G70 will likely adopt the Smartstream turbocharged engines from the G80, which include new 304 PS 2.5 litre four-cylinder and 380 PS 3.5 litre V6 petrol engines, as well as an updated 204 PS 2.2 litre four-cylinder diesel. The eight-speed automatic gearbox should soldier on.