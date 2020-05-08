In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 8 May 2020 10:19 am / 0 comments

Lamborghini has officially unveiled the new Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Spyder, which is essentially the convertible version of the Huracan Evo RWD that debuted earlier this year. With deliveries set to begin in summer 2020, the RWD Spyder set you back 175,838 euros (RM825,008) in Europe, or about 26.5 million yen (RM1.08 million) if you live in Japan.

Styling-wise, the RWD Spyder looks very similar to the coupe, although the see-through engine cover has been replaced with a vented bonnet to make way for the folding soft-top. According to the carmaker, it takes 17 seconds for the roof to be retracted, and this can be done on the move at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

Besides the roof, the car also comes with two removable lateral wind shields to reduce aerodynamic noise in the cabin, permitting conversations at high speeds. If less talking is required and the company of the big V10 behind you is preferred, a small rear window/air deflector can be lowered to highlight the engine’s sound.

Said engine is the same one used in non-Spyder version of the RWD, which is a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 with 610 PS at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Drive goes exclusively to the rear wheels via a seven-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission.

The ability to enjoy open-air motoring will come with some slight compromises in terms of performance, as the zero to 100 km/h time is 3.5 seconds, or 0.2 seconds less than the coupe. Additionally, the top speed over 324 km/h is just shy of the hardtop’s 325 km/h. Not exactly dealbreakers for most looking to soak in as much sunshine as they can, but it’s good to know.

Other driving-related items include the Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and Lamborghini’s ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligent Management) drive mode system, the latter providing varying degrees side slip while driving. The RWD Spyder weighs in at 1,509 kg dry, which is 120 kg more compared to its coupe sibling due to the addition of a folding soft-top.