In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 May 2020 12:40 pm / 0 comments

Isuzu Malaysia has announced that it has resumed business operations following the lift in restrictions under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), and says that it is giving precedence to fulfilling customer orders, particularly for those placed before the MCO came into effect in March.

It said that some 300 orders for various D-Max models were received prior to the MCO, and its priority will be to ensure these customers receive their vehicles quickly following the resumption of operations.

Efforts are underway to ensure vehicles are speedily processed from the plant in Pekan, Pahang and dispatched to dealerships around the country, where a new delivery processes has been put in place to ensure customers and staff are protected, in line with the government’s measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Key among the comprehensive protocols include a temperature record of every staff member prior to the start of each work day, compulsory use of surgical masks, disinfecting of all touch points in the outlets three times daily while demonstration vehicles and customer vehicles are disinfected after each human contact.

All visitors to Isuzu outlets are also required to have their temperatures taken using an infra-red thermometer while hand sanitizing liquid – and if required, a face mask – will be made available at all facilities. Customers collecting their new vehicles will be informed of the delivery dates by their sales advisor and provided an appointed time of the hand-over in order to avoid crowding or prolonged exposure in the outlet.

The company added that all Isuzu vehicle owners whose vehicle warranties have expired during the MCO period will automatically enjoy a 30 day extension from May 13, 2020, while those whose vehicles were also overdue for scheduled maintenance during this period will not have their vehicle warranty affected by the delay.

It said that customers intending to send their vehicles in for service are advised to make prior appointments with their respective service centre as each outlet is operating according to CMCO regulations in their respective states.