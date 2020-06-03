In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 3 June 2020 11:20 am / 16 comments

Proton managed to sell a total of 5,676 cars in the month of May 2020, which represents a 23.3% market share for the month and a 46.5% drop from the 10,611 units delivered in same month last year.

Based on data from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), the latest result represents a massive improvement from April, where Proton delivered just 22 vehicles. However, given the limitations due to the movement control order (MCO), this isn’t a big surprise, as many brands experienced similar if not less than encouraging results.

According to Proton, the 5,676 units delivered is a 73.2% improvement compared to the 3,277 cars delivered in March. From a year-to-date (YTD) perspective, the national carmaker’s volume dipped by 23.3% for the first five months of 2020, while total industry volume (TIV) is estimated to have reduced by 48.7%.

Despite this, Proton’s YTD market share of 21.1% keeps it in second place, which is in line with the company’s targets set for the year, and the company expects this positive momentum to continue as the Malaysian automotive industry starts its recovery.

Looking at individual models, the X70 managed to retain its position as the country’s best-selling C-segment SUV, while the Persona and Exora led in their respective segments. The Saga also performed well, as it became the best-selling car in Malaysia for the month of May.

“The MCO and CMCO were an unprecedented event in Malaysia’s history and affected every aspect of the national economy. The automotive industry is now moving towards recovery but as expected, the first month has been a period of adjustment as we adapt to the ‘new normal’ regarding all aspects of our operations,” Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.

“Proton is thankful our sales have not contracted as much as expected and we also need to say thank you to our vendors who worked tirelessly to ensure we could regain our footing as quickly as possible. It will take a few more months to get an accurate reading of market conditions but we are quietly confident from this point onwards, we will see steady growth for the rest of the year,” he added.