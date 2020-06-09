In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2020 9:47 am / 0 comments

Today marks the last day of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), which will be replaced by the recovery movement control order (RMCO) beginning June 10 until August 31. With the new enforcement set to take effect, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will formulate new tasks that will be announced later today, as reported by Bernama.

Inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said this includes traffic control as people would take the opportunity to return to their hometowns with the ban on interstate travel set to be lifted during the RMCO period.

When asked whether roadblocks would continue, he replied, “at the moment, it is clear that under the RMCO, there is no need for roadblocks to be mounted except at Ops Benteng locations.”

“I will discuss this with the Armed Forces chief to get details of a mutual understanding and agreement. Maybe surveillance duty will be increased to ensure compliance to the social distancing regulations,” he continued.

On a related note, Bukit Aman Traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the police will continue to issue compounds against those who defy the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) during the RMCO period.