In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 June 2020 6:06 pm / 0 comments

Throughout the recovery movement control order period (RMCO), private vehicles will be allowed to carry passengers who are not family members or from the same household. This was announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press conference earlier today.

Essentially, carpooling is now allowed, but drivers must observe the passenger limit according to their vehicle type. If a vehicle has a capacity of four passengers, then it is one driver plus three passengers. If it’s a seven-seater MPV, then it’s one driver plus six passengers – so on and so forth.

Prior to this, drivers were only allowed to carry passengers who are family members and from the same household. As a reminder, RMCO will be in effect until August 31, 2020. While rules are gradually being relaxed, we should all continuously do our part to practice basic hygiene and maintain social distancing in public spaces.