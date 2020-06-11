In Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 June 2020 1:27 pm / 0 comments

Ahead of the Sime Darby Motors sales campaign set to take place this weekend at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara, the automotive group has also launched a corporate programme across brands within its portfolio including BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai, as well as pre-owned vehicles from the Sime Darby Auto Selection division.

This arrangement is a loyalty programme that aims to rewards the company’s most faithful customers, and members enjoy fleet entitlement across all brands under the Sime Darby Motors umbrella. Customers who sign up for the corporate programme are eligible for fleet entitlement which includes discounts of up to 10% from a vehicle’s recommended retail price, depending on brand and model.

A minimum order of two units is required for customers to be eligible for the corporate programme and is applicable to the brands listed above. However, the fleet discount is not applicable if the buyer opts for an existing promotion or campaign. Having said that, units purchased this way will be counted towards the customer’s next fleet purchase with Sime Darby Motors, according to a company representative.

In line with current industry practice in terms of precautions around the Covid-19 pandemic, the company “takes the situation very seriously and stand guided by the government’s policy.

“The automotive industry industry is moving towards a more digital environment to fit with the needs of our consumers. Our operating units are continuously innovating to find new ways of digitalising the car buying process; from digital showrooms and door-step test drives to contactless servicing and eventually delivering customers’ cars to their doorsteps,” said managing director of retail and distribution Jeffrey Gan.